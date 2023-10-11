Sizeable business activity on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 15,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

Around,800 bales of Dherki, 600 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo, 400 bales of Pannu Aqil were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Adil Pur were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund (Primax), 200 bales of Ghotki were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund (Primax), 2400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 1800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,400 to Rs 16,600 per maund, 200 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 1000 bales of Tando Adam, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 16,775 per maund, 200 bales of Kot Adu were sold at Rs 16,250 per maund, 100 bales of Tunsa Sharif were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Sadiqabad, 1200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 200 bales of Kot Sabzal were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 1200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 16,600 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 3200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 200 bales of Shadan Lund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,200 to Rs 16,700 per maund, 100 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,650 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Wali, 200 bales of Bahwalpur were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 16,600 per maund, 800 bales of Winder were sold at Rs 15,400 to Rs 15,600 per maund and 200 bales of Utal were sold at Rs 15,600 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 10 per kg and was available at Rs 360 per kg.

