BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.28%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.3%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.2%)
DFML 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.06%)
DGKC 48.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2%)
FABL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3%)
FCCL 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.33%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.71%)
GGL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.02%)
HBL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.76%)
HUBC 87.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (4.82%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.21%)
OGDC 95.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.23%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.35%)
PIOC 97.00 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.63%)
PPL 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.2%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.48%)
TPLP 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.88%)
TRG 90.31 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
WTL 1.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,867 Increased By 50.1 (1.04%)
BR30 17,188 Increased By 155.5 (0.91%)
KSE100 48,085 Increased By 363.7 (0.76%)
KSE30 16,638 Increased By 134.9 (0.82%)
Open-market: rupee maintains positive trajectory against US dollar

BR Web Desk Published 10 Oct, 2023 11:49am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its upward trajectory against the US dollar in the open market on Tuesday, an appreciation that comes in tandem with the local currency’s improvement in the inter-bank.

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 280 for selling and 277 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Monday, the currency had closed at 280.5 for selling and 277.5 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP). The rate is once again below the one in the inter-bank market.

The ongoing appreciation comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ramped up efforts to clip the wings of the high-flying dollar and announced a list of “structural reforms” last month, targeting the Exchange Companies (ECs).

In the inter-bank, the rupee was hovering at the 280 level against the greenback.

Apart from the central bank measures, the caretaker setup also announced taking administrative steps to tighten the screws around smuggling and hoarding of currency and as a result, countrywide raids were reported with dozens of illegal currency exchanges barred from running operations and foreign currency worth millions confiscated.

The SBP also suspended the authorisation of four exchange companies in the month of September.

