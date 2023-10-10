Intra-day update: rupee extends winning run against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.41% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 280.49, an increase of Rs1.16, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 0.37% to settle at 281.65.

This is one of the longest appreciations runs seen by the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and comes in large part due to the authorities’ crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency as well as reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

Internationally, the US dollar softened on Tuesday along with US interest rate expectations and a fall in Treasury yields as investors detected a slight dovish shift in Federal Reserve officials’ tone.

The US dollar retreated as the 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.63% in Asian trading hours, after hitting a 16-year high of 4.88% last week.

However, comments from two Fed officials turned around the mood and U.S. rate forecasts overnight after noting the recent selloff in bonds might negate the need for further hikes.

The global dollar index fell to 106.067 from the previous close of 106.083.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Tuesday after rallying more than 4% in the previous session, with traders cautious as they keeps tabs on potential supply disruptions amid clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

This is an intra-day update