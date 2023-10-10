BAFL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.86%)
BIPL 17.87 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.7%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.51%)
DFML 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.03%)
DGKC 48.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.84%)
FABL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.59%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.83%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.64%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.92%)
HBL 93.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
HUBC 87.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KEL 2.34 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.63%)
LOTCHEM 27.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.14%)
OGDC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 11.99 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.1%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.06%)
PIOC 97.34 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (2.99%)
PPL 73.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.51%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SNGP 46.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
SSGC 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.76%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
TPLP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.69%)
TRG 90.55 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.74%)
UNITY 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.52%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.54%)
BR100 4,857 Increased By 40.8 (0.85%)
BR30 17,178 Increased By 145.3 (0.85%)
KSE100 47,991 Increased By 269.2 (0.56%)
KSE30 16,601 Increased By 97.5 (0.59%)
Oct 10, 2023
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee extends winning run against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 280-281 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 10:33am

The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the US dollar, gaining 0.41% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the rupee was hovering at 280.49, an increase of Rs1.16, in the inter-bank market.

On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 0.37% to settle at 281.65.

This is one of the longest appreciations runs seen by the rupee against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, and comes in large part due to the authorities’ crackdown on smuggling and hoarding of foreign currency as well as reforms in the Exchange Companies’ sector.

Internationally, the US dollar softened on Tuesday along with US interest rate expectations and a fall in Treasury yields as investors detected a slight dovish shift in Federal Reserve officials’ tone.

The US dollar retreated as the 10-year Treasury yield eased to 4.63% in Asian trading hours, after hitting a 16-year high of 4.88% last week.

However, comments from two Fed officials turned around the mood and U.S. rate forecasts overnight after noting the recent selloff in bonds might negate the need for further hikes.

The global dollar index fell to 106.067 from the previous close of 106.083.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased on Tuesday after rallying more than 4% in the previous session, with traders cautious as they keeps tabs on potential supply disruptions amid clashes between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

