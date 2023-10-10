Slow business on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,800 per maund.

The local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 15,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,800 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

1000 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 200 bales of Sui Gas, 200 bales of Korondi were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 16,400 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 17,100 per maund (Primax), 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 16,650 were maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Monday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,800 per maund. The rate of Polyester Fiber was decreased by Rs 10 per kg and was available at Rs 360 per kg.

