Oct 10, 2023
Pakistan Print 2023-10-10

Illegal goods worth Rs140m seized in Peshawar, DIK

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

PESHAWAR: Customs Collectorate Enforcement Peshawar and DI Khan have seized illegal goods worth more than Rs140million during the two week crackdown against smuggling.

According to Chief Collector of Customs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saeed Akram, smuggling items should be fully dealt with, said in a press release issued here on Monday. In this regard, the officials said no exception should be taken from anyone.

Senior officials said enforcement Peshawar has conducted a total of 18 operations since September 25, in which illegal goods up to Rs2.25 million have been seized. Similarly, the officials said Enforcement DI Khan has conducted a total of 21 operations in which goods worth over Rs1.1million have been seized, so foreign goods worth more than Rs140million have been confiscated.

Saeed Akram appreciated these operations and issued instructions to further accelerate the ongoing crackdown drive.

