4th Guru Ram Das Ji’s 489th birthday celebrated

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2023 06:19am

LAHORE: Sikh religion’s 4th Guru Ram Das Ji’s 489th Birthday celebration held at Janam Asthan Gurdwara Chuna Mandi here on Monday. ASP Gulberg Lahore Syeda Shaherbano visited the historic Gurdwara located in Chuna Mandi Azam Market and participated in the celebrations organized on the occasion of the 489th birth anniversary of the fourth Guru of Sikh religion Sri Ram Das Sahib. ASP Syeda Shaherbano, representing the Punjab Police, expressed solidarity with the sikh citizens in their important religious ceremony, spent time with the sikh citizens and highlighted the message of inter-faith harmony.

ASP Syeda Shaherbano while speaking said that the rights of all the citizens living in Pakistan are equal. Protection of lives and properties of citizens of all minority religions including Sikhs is among our top priorities of Punjab Police and all available resources are being utilized in this regard. Speaking to the Sikh citizens, ASP Syeda Sheherbano said that Punjab Police is ensuring foolproof security arrangements at the all the sacred Sikh religious places across the province, excellent security is provided to millions of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world every year. Similarly meesaq centers have also been established in all districts for easy provision of policing services to all minority citizens including Sikhs.

Syeda Sheherbano said that more measures will be continued for the convenience of Sikh citizens and pilgrims. ASP Syeda Shaherbano participated in various programs organized on the occasion of Guru Ram Das Sahib’s birth anniversary at the Gurdwara.

Chairman Baba Guru Nanakji Welfare Society Pakistan and the host of the programme Sardar Bishan Singh presented a discourse on the life and teachings of Guru Ram Das Ji. Speakers stressed to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and goodwill and Muslim Sikh Sanjh. They thanked the Punjab police and said that Punjab Police has always provided foolproof security to the Sikh religious places for which all members of the Sikh community are grateful. On this occasion, ASP Syeda Shaherbano also talked to the Sikh citizens, at the end of the visit host presented the ASP Syeda Shaherbano their traditional souvenir and commemorative shield.

