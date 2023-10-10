KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 09, 2023).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 277.50 280.50 UK POUND 336.00 340.00
SAUDIA RIYAL 73.60 74.40 AUD$ 175.00 179.00
UAE DIRHAM 75.80 76.40 CAD $ 202.00 206.00
EURO 292.00 295.00 CHINESE YUAN 40.00 44.00
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments