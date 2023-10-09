Futures spread up 340bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 340 bps to 13.77 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 68.4 percent to 74.48 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 235.59 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 62.5 percent to Rs 3.20 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 8.52 billion.

