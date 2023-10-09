BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Customs Peshawar seizes smuggled goods worth Rs252m

Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2023 06:24am

PESHAWAR: The Customs Intelligence Peshawar has foiled several smuggling attempts in the last two weeks, seizing goods worth Rs. 252 million.

The seized goods include 16 non-duty paid vehicles, over 75,000 packets of smuggled cigarettes, more than 23,000 kg of foreign origin fabric, nearly 12,000 kg of betel nuts, over 112,000 kg of iron and steel pipes, and 557 smuggled cell phones, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

The anti-smuggling drive was launched on the directions of DG Customs Intelligence Faiz Ahmed who instructed the officials to increase vigilance and expand the intelligence network.

The Director Peshawar Shafqat Khan Niazi, Additional Director Omer Bin Zaffar Chatta, Deputy Director Ahmed Rizwan and Intelligence Officer Asifullah Khan led the operations and raids that resulted in the recovery of smuggled goods.

The Customs Intelligence Peshawar has vowed to continue its efforts to curb smuggling and protect the economic border.

