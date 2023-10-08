ATC declares five PTI leaders ‘POs’

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday declared five leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf including Hammad Azhar and Hassaan Niazi proclaimed offenders in May 09 riot cases.

The court also issued the perpetual arrest warrants for the PTI leaders.

Police requested the court to declare the accused proclaimed offenders as they did not appear in the court despite pasting ads.

Police said that the accused deliberately went into hiding for the fear of being arrested.

