Falling trend persists on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday decreased the spot rate by Rs 2,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 16,800 per maund. The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,800 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,500 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

Around, 1000 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 16,200 per maund, 400 bales of Kotri were sold in between Rs 15,800 to Rs 16,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 15,500 to Rs 15,900 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15,700 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 2600 bales of Saleh Pat, 1000 bales of Rohri were sold at 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund,, 1200 bales of Dharki were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,400 per maund, 200 bales of Dunia Pur were sold at Rs 16,2,00 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 1,000 bales of Fort Abbas, 200 bales of Dharanwala, 400 bales of Marrot, 1000 bales of Sadiqbad were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 400 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Khanpur, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,200 per maund and 400 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund.

