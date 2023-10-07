BAFL 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.66%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
CNERGY 3.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.44%)
DFML 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.07%)
DGKC 47.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
FABL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.82%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
HBL 94.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.62%)
HUBC 84.44 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.59%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
KEL 2.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.09%)
LOTCHEM 27.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.21%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.9%)
OGDC 95.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1.4%)
PAEL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
PIOC 91.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.23%)
PPL 72.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.18%)
PRL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 46.72 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.97%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
TPLP 12.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.77 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
UNITY 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.9%)
BR100 4,783 Increased By 1.4 (0.03%)
BR30 16,949 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.12%)
KSE100 47,494 Increased By 41.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 16,374 Decreased By -73.7 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2023 12:24pm
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 6, 2023. Photo: AFP

HYDERABAD: Pakistan players may be banned from competing in the Indian Premier League but TV footage of the lucrative tournament played a part in the team’s opening World Cup win.

Of the 15-man Pakistan squad, only all-rounders Mohammad Nawaz and Agha Salman had ever visited the country before this World Cup.

Nawaz was part of the team which played at the 2016 World Twenty20 while Salman turned out for the Lahore Lions in the 2014 T20 Champions League.

Current captain and star batsman Babar Azam was initially named in the 2016 T20 squad but withdrew with an injury.

“We have come to India for the first time so we don’t have much of an idea of playing in India,” admitted Saud Shakeel, man of the match as Pakistan defeated the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday.

“But we have seen a little bit of the IPL and some matches in Hyderabad so that helped.”

Shakeel certainly had few problems adapting to his new surroundings with a fine 68 in the 81-run win which helped Pakistan to victory over the Dutch.

Mohammad Rizwan also made 68 in a 120-run stand after Pakistan were reeling at 38-3 in Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.

Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-haq fell for 12 and 15 respectively while Azam managed just an 18-ball five.

“The tournament has just started and we are playing in Hyderabad,” said Shakeel.

“Everyone knows that the ball stops early on here on this pitch. There are chances of losing a wicket.”

Pakistan next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, also in Hyderabad, before their eagerly-awaited clash against arch-rivals India in Ahmedabad on October 14.

IPL ODI World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

Comments

1000 characters

Watching IPL on TV helps Pakistan get into India groove

Stuck projects or those under arbitration: SIFC seeks information from govts

Documentation of economy: Promulgation of crucial ordinance delayed

Spectrum of illegal activities: Actions to continue with full force: COAS

Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumes charge as new naval chief

Hamas launches surprise attack as gunmen enter Israel

COPHC chairman told: Govt committed to fast-tracking CPEC projects

Cos producing power from generators: SC reserves judgement in levy of electricity duty case

Experts say super tax based on discrimination

Hydel power projects in KP: KOEN accuses Nepra of delaying feasibility stage tariff

Read more stories