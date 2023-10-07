Model Town case: ATC adjourns proceedings for final arguments to 18th

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday adjourned the proceedings to October 18 for final arguments on acquittal applications of police officials suspects in killing of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) workers in Model Town incident.

The suspects include former IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, former DIG Operations Rana Abdul Jabbar, former SP Model Town Tariq Aziz, former town municipal officer (Nishtar Town) Ali Abbas and DSP Mian Shafqat Ali.

The suspects through their counsel argued that they could not be convicted for acts done as official duty. They asked the court to acquit them of the charges as there was no possibility of their conviction in the trial.

Idara Minhaj ul Quran, a subsidiary of PAT filed a private complaint before the ATC against then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, then Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and almost all federal and provincial cabinet of PML-N besides officials of police and district administration accusing them of killing its workers. However, the trial court in its 2017 order dismissed the private complaint to the extent of the political personalities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023