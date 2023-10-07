Progressive countries moving towards modern technology: Dr Atta

HYDERABAD: Former Federal Minister of Science and Technology and former Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Prof. Dr. Atta Ur Rehman has said that the progressive countries are moving towards modern technology rapidly, while we also need to be advanced in the Implementation of modern technology in our higher education system.

He said this while speaking online during the Literacy Fiesta, Unlocking Minds through Words, and panel discussion titled “Higher Education and Knowledge Economy” hosted by Sindh Agriculture University, (SAU) Tandojam in collaboration with Rotary Club, at Dr. AM Sheikh Auditorium Hall, on Friday.

He said that I have proposed a project worth 13 billion rupees to HEC, in which there will be Masters and PhD scholarships for students, internships, and modern technology opportunities for economic development.

He said within the last 20 years, we are 20% ahead of India in research publications, and international experts have rated the research performance of Pakistan scholars as better than Brazil, India, Russia and China.

He said that the seeds no longer need tissue culture technology, but agriculture is now moving towards genetically modified technology, while students will have to spend 500 hours in the industry during teaching and internship.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, said that in the progressive world, professionals and graduates with life skills will be the reason for the development of their countries, now people with abilities and better attitudes will be able to compete.

He said that there would be better opportunities for skilled graduates, and the practice of studying for a job would be over. He said, to eliminate the causes of the country's economic weakness like increasing poverty, an unstable market economy, weak values, and lack of credibility of graduates in the industry must be eliminated,

National Professor Dr. Bhavani Shankar Chaudhry said that now the technology is available for free for youth and by using technology in various sources people are also benefiting financially, youth in India have made social media a source of livelihood and development, while digital technology and smart agriculture are playing the biggest role. He said that instead of reading more subjects and using shortcuts to get a degree, it is better to promote a modern curriculum and specialization on a specific subject.

Former Vice Chancellor of Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro and Meritorious Professor Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said that in the world, the concept of development through natural resources has been replaced by the concept of development through knowledge, while the developing countries of the world get natural resources from countries like us, and are selling the products in their brand to us at high prices. He said that Google is the biggest knowledge and information source in the world today and we have to focus more on learning than teaching.

Vice-Chancellor of Sufi University of Modern Science Bhitshah Dr. Parveen Munshi said that the old syllabuses are dying badly, and the prison concept of classrooms has to be done away with, unnecessary subjects have to be said goodbye to improving education, he said that information technology has Young children have already been taught enough before they enter school, that sixteen years of education is not necessary to reach the destination.

Muhammad Imran Khan, Shahzeb Khan, Dr. Ziaul-Hassan Shah, and Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito also addressed the occasion, and a large number of deans, professors, teachers, students, and Rotary Club officials participated.

