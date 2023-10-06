Action against illegal activities to continue with full force: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said on Friday law enforcement agencies and the government would continue enforcement actions against “spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses”.

The Army chief made these remarks on his visit to Karachi, where he attended a meeting of the provincial apex committee along with Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Justice (Retired) Maqbool Baqar, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the Apex Committee meeting, COAS was briefed about revised National Action Plan, operation in riverine (Kacha) areas of Sindh, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC/Non-CPEC/private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, Karachi Transformation Plan, progress on SIFC initiatives in Sindh, and Green Sindh initiatives.

During the meeting, COAS emphasised, “LEAs and other government departments will continue the enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities with full force to deny pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities,” the military’s media wing said.

Army chief underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the landmark initiatives, it added.

The participants of the meeting affirmed that state institutions, government departments, and people “are united for progress and prosperity of the province”.

Earlier, upon arrival, COAS was received by Commander Karachi Corps.