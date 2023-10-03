BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Pakistan

Pakistan sets November 1 as deadline for ‘illegal immigrants’ to leave country

BR Web Desk Published October 3, 2023 Updated October 3, 2023 06:09pm

In a major development, the caretaker government on Tuesday directed all illegal immigrants to sell their properties and leave the country by November 1.

Addressing a press conference after the apex committee meeting under the chairmanship of the interim prime minister, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that illegal foreign residents were being given a deadline of November 1 to leave the country.

Bugti said the deadline would also apply for entry into Pakistan without a passport or visa.

He mentioned that only e-tazkiras (electronic Afghan identity cards) would be accepted from October 10-31.

Anyone coming from November 1 onwards must have a passport and visa to enter Pakistan, the caretaker minister said.

Interim information minister Murtaza Solangi in a post on X (formerly Twitter) also informed that the government has given 28 days to illegal foreigners to leave Pakistan.

The decision has been taken to improve law and order situation in the country, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Army chief, civil and military officials, and other concerned authorities attended the apex committee meeting on Tuesday.

The caretaker interior minister said foreign nationals living illegally in the country have been asked to leave voluntarily.

“All the state law enforcement agencies will be mobilised to take action against the illegal foreign nationals and they will be deported after November 1,” he added.

Bugti also announced that all illegal properties and businesses being run by the illegal nationals will also be confiscated after the given deadline.

Illegal immigrants should be deported: IG Sindh

He said action will be taken as per law against any of the Pakistani citizens if he is found involved in any illegal businesses and making properties by the illegal foreign nationals.

The minister said a task force has also been constituted at the interior ministry to launch and monitor these actions.

“Safety and security of the people of Pakistan is the prime responsibility and foremost priority of the government,” Bugti said.

He said DNA testing would also be utilised to detect those who are not Pakistani, but contain the national identity card.

A web portal with a universal number would be launched soon so that the public can also contribute by giving information of those living in Pakistan illegally and illegal activities by them, the interim minister said.

Answering a question, Bugti said out of 24 different attacks in Pakistan this year, “14 were carried out by Afghan nationals”.

More to follow

Shahid Khan Oct 03, 2023 05:02pm
We have seen this deadline as many as 50 times
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Johnny Walker Oct 03, 2023 06:05pm
There are more Afghans resident in the country than the entire armed forces and police and para militaries. Lets see if this threat/order removes even 5% of illegals.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Oct 03, 2023 06:34pm
Speaks loudly about the administration's failure many times over. Now that he has announced his intentions, NADRA will be overwhelmed with bribes and business as usual, and in the end, we will find out that these Afghans are actually Pakistani citizens. Just another chapter of tales and travails of lawless Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

