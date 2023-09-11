‘Massive’ crackdown on hoarders, smugglers announced

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti announced to launch a massive crackdown on hoarders, saying there will be zero tolerance for smuggling and hoarding.

Addressing a news conference on Sunday evening along with Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, he said all the state institutions and provincial authorities are committed to go to any extent to eradicate the menaces of smuggling and hoarding.

He said that operation against smuggling of wheat, sugar, urea, dollars, and other commodities has been continuing and the government has recovered sugar and urea in a huge quantity in various parts of the country.

The minister said that as many as 59 people involved in the illegal business of ‘hawala hundi’ have also been arrested. He made it clear that no one would be spared and the state machinery is determined to curb smuggling and hoarding.

He also announced prize money for Pakistani citizens, who will help the government authorities in identifying the smuggling rackets. He said action will also be taken against illegal immigrants in the country and soon prize money will also be announced in this regard.

Answering a question about terrorists’ attacks from Afghanistan, the minister urged the Afghan government to abide by the Doha Agreement which ensures that Afghan soil will not be used against any country. He said every inch of the country will be defended.

He said that the campaign against human trafficking is going on in the country and for this purpose the federal and provincial governments are working together. He said a comprehensive policy would be prepared about illegal immigrants.

