BAFL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
BIPL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
CNERGY 3.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.91%)
DFML 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
DGKC 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.01%)
FABL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.81%)
FCCL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
GGL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HBL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.77%)
HUBC 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.00 (-5.65%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.78%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
MLCF 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.43%)
OGDC 95.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.39%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
PIOC 92.05 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.19%)
PPL 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.48%)
PRL 15.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.45%)
SSGC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
TPLP 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
TRG 90.84 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (2.41%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 4,759 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 16,721 Decreased By -248.2 (-1.46%)
KSE100 47,511 Increased By 58.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 16,381 Decreased By -67.1 (-0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh expect high scores at Dharamsala in World Cup

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 03:13pm

BENGALURU: The last time Dharamsala hosted a one-day international in 2017, India’s mighty batting line-up was dismissed for a paltry 112 by Sri Lanka, but Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusinghe expects the tracks at the venue to assist big totals in the World Cup.

India’s fall was down to swinging and seaming conditions at the picturesque venue surrounded by snow-capped mountains, and Hathurusinghe said before Bangladesh’s game against Afghanistan on Saturday they will take a late call on their playing side.

“The wickets look really good for one-day cricket. I thought very firm wicket, nice covering of grass,” Hathurusinghe said in a press conference.

“I think it’s a really good sporting wicket. “I’m expecting some high scoring on this ground. The combination we will decide tomorrow morning and see the wicket again, because the curator said he’ll do a little bit of work today as well on that wicket.”

Hathurusinghe understands it is still early days in the showpiece tournament but said Bangladesh have set themselves the target of reaching the semi-finals and backed the team to achieve that goal.

The South Asian side’s best performance in the World Cup was a quarter-final appearance in 2015 and reaching the Super Eights in 2007.

India’s Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

“Yeah, we all want to win the World Cup… if we win four-five games, we give ourselves a chance to get to the semi-final - that is our first aim,” Hathurusinghe said.

“I think we have a good enough team to do that.”

Bangladesh Dharamsala ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023 Chandika Hathurusinghe

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh expect high scores at Dharamsala in World Cup

Intra-day update: rupee remains in control against US dollar

Open-market: rupee at 282-279 against US dollar, under inter-bank rate

Govt may raise PDL on diesel to Rs60 as declining sales dent target: JS Global

Report submitted to LHC shows Nawaz has ‘residual anginal symptoms’

AHL expects decline in petroleum prices by up to Rs41

Netherlands win toss, bowl against Pakistan

Russia lifts ban on most diesel exports

Oil prices hold steady, Russia rolls back diesel export ban

Section 138 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001: FBR to withdraw tax recovery notices

PIA tops sell-off list, World Bank told

Read more stories