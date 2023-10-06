BAFL 38.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
Sports

India’s Gill doubtful for World Cup opener due to illness

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2023 01:28pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: India batsman Shubman Gill is a doubt for their 50-overs World Cup opener against five-times champions Australia on Sunday due to illness.

Gill, who has been prolific in one-day internationals this year with 1,230 runs from 20 matches at an average of 72.35, is being monitored ahead of the clash in Chennai where the hosts will begin their campaign.

“He’s under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him,” an India cricket board spokesperson said, without specifying the issue.

“We will have to wait on more updates from the medical team.”

India are due to hold a press conference later on Friday.

It’s 150 not out as India, Australia clash in World Cup

Gill had impressed with superb knocks of 74 and 104 against Australia in their three-match series ahead of the World Cup.

Shubman Gill ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 icc world cup 2023

