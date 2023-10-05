BAFL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.23%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 4, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 05 Oct, 2023 08:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • 500bps hike in policy rate adds Rs300bn to domestic debt: MoF

Read here for details.

  • PTI leader Usman Dar announces to quit party, politics

Read here for details.

  • Child among two dead in Afghan forces’ ‘unprovoked’ firing at Chaman border: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • TRG says ‘any association with Zia Chishti’ would damage value of company’s underlying assets

Read here for details.

  • Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: special court adjourns hearing till Oct 9

Read here for details.

  • Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Read here for details.

  • Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 12% year-on-year in September: APTMA

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 goes past 47,000, hits 5-week high

Read here for details.

  • Shehbaz says Nawaz returning to start process of prosperity, development

Read here for details.

  • First Dubai Business Forum to focus on trade with emerging markets, FDI and globalisation

Read here for details.

  • First review under SBA becomes due: Ministries spurred into action

Read here for details.

