May 01, 2024
2024-05-01

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

Published 01 May, 2024

ISLAMABAD: A US State Department delegation led by Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass visited Pakistan on Tuesday and reassured the Biden administration’s commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, and regional security.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the US State Department delegation met with Acting Foreign Secretary Ambassador Rahim Hayat Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US delegation included Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Horst and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

US expresses its willingness to work with new govt

“A productive discussion on all aspects of bilateral relations was held. The two sides reaffirmed the commitment to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and regional security,” it added.

Earlier, the US State Department said in a statement that Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass is travelling to Qatar and Pakistan from April 26-30.

In Islamabad, it added that Under Secretary Bass will meet with senior Pakistani government officials to discuss a range of regional and bilateral issues as part of the US-Pakistani partnership.

In Doha, Qatar, he will meet with senior Qatari government officials and other diplomatic missions to discuss support for Afghanistan and shared security interests in the region, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

