BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Shehbaz says Nawaz returning to start process of prosperity, development

  • PML-N president says Nawaz is not coming back for revenge
BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2023 Updated October 4, 2023 06:56pm

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif said Wednesday that the party supremo Nawaz Sharif was returning to Pakistan to restart the journey toward prosperity and development, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Lahore, Shehbaz said that the elder Sharif was not coming back for revenge.

Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N's leader and a former three-time premier, is expected to make a return to Pakistan on October 21.

During his Lahore address today, Shehbaz said Nawaz's "crime" was that he worked tirelessly for the country's development, made Pakistan a nuclear power, and established schools and colleges for young people.

“This was Nawaz’s crime and that is why there was rigging in the 2018 elections […] and you and your children were deprived of education, medical treatment, prosperity, and development,” he said.

“I am here to tell you that, if God wills, your son is returning on October 21,” the PML-N president said. Shehbaz vowed that Nawaz would return to restart the journey toward prosperity and development which had been abandoned.

"If God wills, your son will return on October 21," the PML-N leader remarked.

Nawaz would return, Shehbaz said, to pick up where he left off on the path to prosperity and growth, he added.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said earlier that party supremo Nawaz Sharif would [“surrender to the court”][2] upon his return from London.

Nawaz has been in exile since 2019 and has primarily lived in London after being disqualified for life in the Panama Papers case.

The possibility of Sharif’s return was increased after the Senate passed amendments to the Election Act, changing the limitations of how long a parliamentarian can be disqualified.

In the rules passed by the upper house on June 17, in cases where the duration has not been specifically outlined, a person’s disqualification to run for provincial or central legislatures will not exceed five years.

They also have a chance to overturn their disqualifications with the help of four sections of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act 2023.

Sharif left for London on November 19, 2019, after the Islamabad High Court released him on bail from a seven-year sentence for corruption. His bail was approved on medical grounds for eight weeks in the Al Azizia case.

He was diagnosed with an immune system disorder. The 70-year-old PML-N supremo had got bail in two corruption cases and is facing another reference by the National Accountability Bureau.

His departure had come after deliberation and undertaking by his brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who stated he would “ensure the return of his brother within four weeks or on certification by doctors that he has regained his health and is fit to return back to Pakistan”.

Shehbaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif Punjab politics PML-N pakistan elections

Comments

1000 characters
Builder Oct 04, 2023 07:20pm
Please don't. We don't need any of the legacy politicians for 'legacy' prosperity. Let's vote for good independent candidates!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Oct 04, 2023 07:22pm
The circus joker acts continue unabated, just like a sorry soap opera, but the real culprits are partners-in-crime who are responsible for this tragedy eating up Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
BK Oct 04, 2023 07:52pm
Prosperity, development of Shareef family, their bank accounts, their overseas properties....
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Shehbaz says Nawaz returning to start process of prosperity, development

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

KSE-100 goes past 47,000, hits 5-week high

Oil falls more than $3 on demand fears, Saudi confirms cuts to year-end

Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

Read more stories