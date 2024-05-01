Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) will be launched on the coming Friday from Hainan, China. According to Pakistan’s Institute of Space Technology (IST), the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University (SJTU) and support from Pakistan’s national space agency SUPARCO.

Pakistan joins China’s club of lunar base partners

The launch activity will be telecast live on the IST website and IST social media accounts, an official statement said on Tuesday.

