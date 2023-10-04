Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Wednesday that the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case will take place in an open court on October 9.

Following the verdict, in a post on X, Imran’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said that according to the IHC, information that lawyers will mark as sensitive will be in-camera (i.e. in private).

The IHC had reserved its verdict on Monday, after hearing arguments from both sides.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested the court for an in-camera hearing, due to “privileged” and “sensitive” documents and information.

Last month, IHC had asked FIA to move an application if it wanted the public to be excluded from the hearing.

The high court issued a two-page written order on the prosecution’s request seeking in-camera proceedings.

Earlier this week, PTI rejected the Law and Justice Ministry’s notification to hold Imran’s trial in Adiala Jail in the cipher case, saying the case against the party chief must be heard in an open court.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the notification was a sheer violation of a fair trial and not acceptable.

He demanded that the Law Ministry’s notification must be withdrawn immediately and the case against the PTI chief, as well as the party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, should be heard in an open court.

Special court adjourns hearing

Earlier today, a special court adjourned the cipher case hearing till October 9.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over today’s hearing at Adiala Jail in which Imran and Qureshi were presented.

The PTI’s legal team raised objections that the hearing was being held in Adiala Jail and requested the court adjourn until the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides on a plea challenging their clients in-camera trial.