BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.8%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FCCL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.15%)
GGL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 95.39 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (5.93%)
HUBC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
OGDC 98.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PPL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
PRL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.46%)
SSGC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.24%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
UNITY 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12%)
BR100 4,737 Increased By 46.4 (0.99%)
BR30 16,865 Increased By 180.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

  • Hearing to be held on October 9
BR Web Desk Published 04 Oct, 2023 03:46pm

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruled on Wednesday that the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail plea in the cipher case will take place in an open court on October 9.

Following the verdict, in a post on X, Imran’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said that according to the IHC, information that lawyers will mark as sensitive will be in-camera (i.e. in private).

The IHC had reserved its verdict on Monday, after hearing arguments from both sides.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had requested the court for an in-camera hearing, due to “privileged” and “sensitive” documents and information.

Last month, IHC had asked FIA to move an application if it wanted the public to be excluded from the hearing.

The high court issued a two-page written order on the prosecution’s request seeking in-camera proceedings.

Earlier this week, PTI rejected the Law and Justice Ministry’s notification to hold Imran’s trial in Adiala Jail in the cipher case, saying the case against the party chief must be heard in an open court.

PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan said that the notification was a sheer violation of a fair trial and not acceptable.

He demanded that the Law Ministry’s notification must be withdrawn immediately and the case against the PTI chief, as well as the party’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, should be heard in an open court.

Special court adjourns hearing

Earlier today, a special court adjourned the cipher case hearing till October 9.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain presided over today’s hearing at Adiala Jail in which Imran and Qureshi were presented.

The PTI’s legal team raised objections that the hearing was being held in Adiala Jail and requested the court adjourn until the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decides on a plea challenging their clients in-camera trial.

IHC Imran Khan cipher case

Comments

1000 characters

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

Cipher case: special court adjourns hearing till Oct 9

Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

TRG says ‘any association with Zia Chishti’ would damage value of company’s underlying assets

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd

Read more stories