BAFL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.87%)
BIPL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.84%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
DGKC 44.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
FABL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FCCL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
FFL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.85%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HBL 94.80 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.27%)
HUBC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
MLCF 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.07%)
OGDC 98.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.05%)
PAEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.11%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PIOC 84.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PPL 74.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
PRL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.12%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.04%)
SSGC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.49%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.67%)
UNITY 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (7.2%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By 46.1 (0.98%)
BR30 16,859 Increased By 174.9 (1.05%)
KSE100 47,108 Increased By 351 (0.75%)
KSE30 16,354 Increased By 152.2 (0.94%)
Oct 04, 2023
World

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2023 Updated October 4, 2023 02:25pm

ISLAMABAD: Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems, a spokesman for the Taliban administration in Kabul said on Wednesday, calling on Islamabad to reconsider plans to expel illegal Afghan immigrants.

Zabihullah Mujahid also said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the refugees should be “tolerated” by Pakistan as long as they did not leave voluntarily.

Pakistan on Tuesday gave the illegal immigrants a deadline to leave by November 1 or face forcible expulsion.

In a presser, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said that Afghan nationals were found involved in the recent terrorist attacks in the country including the terror attack in Peshawar mosque, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Hangu.

“We were attacked from the Afghanistan side and Afghan nationals are involved in the terrorist attacks,” the minister said, while addressing a press conference, after the apex committee meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP).

The committee decided to evict illegal immigrants and set November 1 as the deadline for the illegal immigrants to leave the country; otherwise, action will be taken against them.

To a question about cross-border terrorism, he said that since January this year, 24 terrorist attacks occurred in the country, and Afghan nationals were found involved in 14 of these attacks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking up the matter with the Afghan interim government, he said.

