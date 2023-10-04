Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

ISLAMABAD: Afghan refugees are not involved in Pakistan’s security problems, a spokesman for the Taliban administration in Kabul said on Wednesday, calling on Islamabad to reconsider plans to expel illegal Afghan immigrants.

Zabihullah Mujahid also said in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the refugees should be “tolerated” by Pakistan as long as they did not leave voluntarily.

Pakistan on Tuesday gave the illegal immigrants a deadline to leave by November 1 or face forcible expulsion.

In a presser, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti said that Afghan nationals were found involved in the recent terrorist attacks in the country including the terror attack in Peshawar mosque, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Hangu.

“We were attacked from the Afghanistan side and Afghan nationals are involved in the terrorist attacks,” the minister said, while addressing a press conference, after the apex committee meeting on the National Action Plan (NAP).

The committee decided to evict illegal immigrants and set November 1 as the deadline for the illegal immigrants to leave the country; otherwise, action will be taken against them.

To a question about cross-border terrorism, he said that since January this year, 24 terrorist attacks occurred in the country, and Afghan nationals were found involved in 14 of these attacks. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is taking up the matter with the Afghan interim government, he said.