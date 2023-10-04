BAFL 38.37 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.99%)
BIPL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
DFML 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.98%)
DGKC 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
FABL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.69%)
GGL 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
HBL 93.59 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (3.93%)
HUBC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
MLCF 30.16 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.7%)
OGDC 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PAEL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.81%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
PPL 74.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.93%)
SILK 0.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.03%)
SNGP 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1%)
SSGC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.81%)
TELE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
TPLP 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 88.80 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
UNITY 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.79%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.6%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By 43 (0.92%)
BR30 16,824 Increased By 139.4 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,087 Increased By 330.1 (0.71%)
KSE30 16,350 Increased By 148.5 (0.92%)
Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

BR Web Desk Published 04 Oct, 2023 11:38am

The Pakistani rupee maintained its momentum against the US dollar in the open-market on Wednesday as the gap with the inter-bank market continued to stay narrow and within the prescribed limit given by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Currency dealers Business Recorder reached out to said the rupee was quoted at 285 for selling and 282 for buying purposes for customers.

At the end of trading on Tuesday, the currency had closed at 286 for selling and 283 for buying, according to data provided by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

In the inter-bank, the local currency was hovering at the 284 level against the greenback.

The ongoing appreciation comes after the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ramped up efforts to clip the wings of the high-flying dollar and announced a list of “structural reforms” last month, targeting the Exchange Companies (ECs).

Apart from the central bank measures, the caretaker setup also announced taking administrative steps to tighten the screws around smuggling and hoarding of currency and as a result, countrywide raids were reported with scores of illegal currency exchanges being shut down and foreign currency worth millions confiscated.

However, the increase, criticised by some as unsustainable since it comes on the back of administrative measures, is also seen as a positive as it curbs ‘speculation’ in the currency market. It also means the gap between the inter-bank and open markets has narrowed to negligible levels, meeting the structural benchmark set by the IMF.

The development comes at an apt time for Pakistan which is set to enter the next review of its Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF.

