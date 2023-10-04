BAFL 39.05 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.8%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
FABL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FCCL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
FFL 6.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.15%)
GGL 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HBL 95.39 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (5.93%)
HUBC 89.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.72%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.54%)
LOTCHEM 28.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
MLCF 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.17%)
OGDC 98.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
PAEL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
PPL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
PRL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.45%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.46%)
SSGC 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.24%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
TRG 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.33%)
UNITY 24.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (12%)
BR100 4,737 Increased By 46.4 (0.99%)
BR30 16,865 Increased By 180.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2023 Updated October 4, 2023 03:47pm

Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received bids from commodity traders Vitol and Trafigura for their latest tender, seeking two cargoes for delivery in December, said two sources with knowledge of the matter.

One of the sources said that PLL received bids from both Vitol and Trafigura for the Dec. 7-8 delivery window at $15.97 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) and $18.39 mmBtu respectively.

PLL received one bid from Trafigura at $19.39/mmBtu for the Dec. 13-14 delivery window.

When reached for comment, Vitol said it does not comment on commercial activity. Trafigura did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, PLL, a government subsidiary that procures liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international market, issued a tender seeking two LNG cargoes on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to Port Qasim in Karachi in December.

The tender closed on October 4 (today).

PLL has been mandated by the Pakistan government to carry out the business of importing, buying, storing, supplying, distributing, transporting, transmitting, processing, measuring, metering and selling natural gas, LNG and re-gasified LNG.

In its capacity, PLL procures LNG from international markets and enters into onward arrangements for the supply of gas to end users, thereby managing the whole supply chain of LNG from procurement to end users.

Dependent on gas for power generation, the country has struggled to procure spot cargoes of LNG after global prices spiked last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, leaving it to face widespread power outages.

Back in June, PLL failed to secure offers for six cargoes on a DES basis for October and December delivery to Port Qasim.

LNG cargoes LNG prices LNG deal Global LNG

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Vitol, Trafigura for December cargoes

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

Cipher case: IHC rules Imran’s bail plea to be heard in open court

Cipher case: special court adjourns hearing till Oct 9

Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

TRG says ‘any association with Zia Chishti’ would damage value of company’s underlying assets

Saudi Arabia to continue voluntary cut of one million bpd

Read more stories