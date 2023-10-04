Child among two dead in Afghan forces' ‘unprovoked’ firing at Chaman border: ISPR

At least two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed, while another was injured when an Afghan sentry opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing on pedestrians at the Chaman border in Balochistan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

“On October 4, at 1600 hours, an Afghan sentry employed at Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said the incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line.

“Own troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage,” it stated.

The ISPR added the bodies have been shifted to the Chaman District Headquarters Hospital and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.

“Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason for such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities,” the statement said.

It urged the interim Afghan government to “exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future”.

“Pakistan remains committed to contributing towards peace, prosperity, and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose,” the ISPR statement concluded.

Last year, six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries in firing by the Afghan Border Forces at the Chaman border. The incident was widely condemned by the then-government, Foreign Office and diplomats.

The cross-border attack also led to the closure of the busy Chaman border crossing used for trade and transit.