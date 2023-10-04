BAFL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (3.38%)
BIPL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.18%)
BOP 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
DGKC 44.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
FABL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.53%)
FCCL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
GGL 9.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 95.13 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (5.64%)
HUBC 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.61%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
MLCF 30.26 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.04%)
OGDC 98.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
PAEL 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PPL 74.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.25%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.06%)
SNGP 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.5%)
SSGC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.13%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 88.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.32%)
UNITY 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (11.2%)
BR100 4,734 Increased By 44 (0.94%)
BR30 16,848 Increased By 164.2 (0.98%)
KSE100 47,080 Increased By 323 (0.69%)
KSE30 16,345 Increased By 143.1 (0.88%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Child among two dead in Afghan forces' ‘unprovoked’ firing at Chaman border: ISPR

  • Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire about the reason for such irresponsible and reckless act, the military's media wing says
BR Web Desk Published October 4, 2023 Updated October 4, 2023 10:13pm

At least two people, including a 12-year-old child, were killed, while another was injured when an Afghan sentry opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing on pedestrians at the Chaman border in Balochistan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

“On October 4, at 1600 hours, an Afghan sentry employed at Friendship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Balochistan opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said the incident occurred at the outbound gate located on the zero line.

“Own troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage,” it stated.

The ISPR added the bodies have been shifted to the Chaman District Headquarters Hospital and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, is under treatment.

“Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason for such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities,” the statement said.

It urged the interim Afghan government to “exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future”.

“Pakistan remains committed to contributing towards peace, prosperity, and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose,” the ISPR statement concluded.

Last year, six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries in firing by the Afghan Border Forces at the Chaman border. The incident was widely condemned by the then-government, Foreign Office and diplomats.

The cross-border attack also led to the closure of the busy Chaman border crossing used for trade and transit.

ISPR Pak Afghan border

Comments

1000 characters

Child among two dead in Afghan forces' ‘unprovoked’ firing at Chaman border: ISPR

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge 12% year-on-year in September: APTMA

Rupee sees 20th consecutive gain, settles at 284.68 against US dollar

PTI leader Usman Dar announces to quit party, politics

Open-market: rupee’s upwards march continues

Shehbaz says Nawaz returning to start process of prosperity, development

Afghan refugees not involved in Pakistan’s security problems: Taliban

Businesses laud Pakistan govt’s measures against ‘misuse of Afghan Transit Trade’

KSE-100 goes past 47,000, hits 5-week high

Pakistan seeking Middle East investment & tech in energy sector: minister

Read more stories