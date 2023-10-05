The fossil fuel folly: damned if you have it; damned if you don’t

The world stands at a crossroads, facing a dilemma of unparalleled proportions: the consumption of fossil fuels. In this struggle, two opposing forces are pushing our planet closer to the brink of catastrophe.

On one side, affluent nations with the means to adopt clean energy alternatives continue to produce and consume fossil fuels, despite being acutely aware of the dire consequences of their actions.

Meanwhile, developing countries, lacking the resources to transition to renewable energy, are compelled to embrace fossil fuels for economic survival. This paradox has created a situation where the entire planet is hurtling towards extinction, largely due to uncontrolled fossil fuel production and consumption.

The grim reality of the sixth extinction

Renowned writers and scientists like Elizabeth Kolbert, in her seminal work “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History,” have forewarned us that humanity has inflicted severe damage upon our environment, with the spectre of extinction looming ominously.

Over the past half-billion years, the Earth has experienced five mass extinctions, but today, scientists are closely monitoring the sixth, predicted to be the most catastrophic event since the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs.

Kolbert’s book compellingly combines field reporting, historical perspectives, and the research of experts in various fields to narrate the tragic tales of numerous species teetering on the brink of extinction.

The sixth extinction stands as a haunting testament to humanity’s impact on the planet, forcing us to re-evaluate what it means to be human and how long can we continue producing and consuming fossil fuels.

The inaction of resource-rich nations

Ironically, many of the world’s affluent nations, including China, seem apathetic to the destruction wrought by fossil fuel consumption. In fact, trillions of dollars in fossil fuel subsidies continue to prop up this industry worldwide. These subsidies range from tax breaks on consumption such as reduced sales taxes on residential natural gas, to production incentives, such as tax breaks for oil exploration.

Notably, the United States has witnessed an astounding 850 percent increase in crude oil exports since lifting an export ban in 2015, with oil production reaching record highs in 2023, generating billions of dollars in windfall.

Even more disheartening is the omission of fossil fuels as a primary cause of our impending extinction in international agreements like the Paris Agreement.

While nations pledge to reduce emissions, the core issue of fossil fuel consumption remains largely unaddressed. As the world anticipates COP 28, hosted by the UAE, a major energy player, scepticism surrounds the potential outcomes given the host country’s vested interests.

The plight of developing nations: Pakistan’s predicament

For countries like Pakistan, the dilemma is painfully real. They lack the financial resources to transition away from fossil fuels, even if they desire to do so.

These nations find themselves caught in a vice grip of economic strain due to high energy prices and distorted domestic energy policies. Balancing the need for energy security and economic stability, they are forced to maintain significant oil and gas infrastructure, perpetuating a vicious cycle.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has set a precedent in being real when it comes to core issues. Shunting out China and the United States from the ‘Climate Ambition Summit’, he plans to go ahead in chalking out a way to address fossil fuel issues and the enigma of climatic deterioration.

The fact that the world’s two biggest emitters of carbon did not feel it appropriate to send in their top tier leadership to the world body exhibited their double standards, and the UN chief by leading from the front has called on all serious thinkers and practical solution wielders to come forward to make it a success.

Apart from Beijing and Washington, India and the UK have also been interned as they failed to walk the talk in taking measures to slash temperatures and emissions.

It is an enigma that from Kyoto to Paris, only protocols had been endorsed and nothing substantial had been done to ward off climate change. This lip service has served no purpose. The world is, thus, sizzling and the seasonal impact is dwindling in terms of absence of a fair share of rain and snow while other parts of the planet are deluged into destruction due to no-more-freak flash flooding which has become too frequent.

Whereas, in many zones of the world, melting glaciers and drought are posing severe environmental hazards, coupled with industrial degeneration, as emissions are taking a toll on health and longevity. Last but not least, greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise as fossil fuel producing countries reap profits.

Likewise, the agreed structural pattern to transform the lifestyle into a non-carbon module is nowhere in sight. Apparently, this is why the G20 leadership that gathered in New Delhi just recently was reminded to honestly pool in their share of $100 billion per year to combat the environmental menace.

A way forward: global cooperation for clean energy

The world must acknowledge the existential threat posed by the relentless pursuit of fossil fuels. Rich, industrialized nations must take the lead by opening up their vast resources to develop clean energy technologies accessible to all. Failure to take drastic action may render all the wealth of the world meaningless in the face of the bleak future projected by scientists and writers like Kolbert.

Conclusion

The dilemma of our planet, defined by the paradoxical consumption of fossil fuels by both the resource-rich industrialized world and the resource-poor developing nations, is pushing humanity towards the precipice of extinction. It is imperative that we recognize the urgency of the situation and collectively work towards a sustainable future.

Fostering global cooperation, investing in clean energy technologies, and transitioning away from fossil fuels are the critical steps needed to avert the catastrophic consequences of our actions.

In the face of the looming catastrophe posed by climate change, it’s crucial to heed the warnings and take decisive action.

As we confront the existential threat before us, the words of Macbeth echo through time when after killing King Duncan he realizes his folly and says “Not all the perfumes of Arabia can wash this blood from my hands.” Someday, when our planet is ravaged by the consequences of our inaction, we may find ourselves uttering the same lament.

Let us act now, before it’s too late, to prevent such a tragic reckoning. Our planet, our home, and all its life forms depend on the choices we make today.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023