BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 04, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 47,079.83
High: 47,199.50
Low: 46,748.79
Net Change: 323.03
Volume (000): 100,275
Value (000): 5,844,513
Makt Cap (000) 1,628,985,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,814.03
NET CH (+) 13.40
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,848.22
NET CH (+) 12.37
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,070.22
NET CH (+) 270.38
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,567.82
NET CH (+) 62.78
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,423.93
NET CH (-) 26.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,601.35
NET CH (-) 2.86
------------------------------------
As on: 04-October-2023
====================================
