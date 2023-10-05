KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 04, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 47,079.83 High: 47,199.50 Low: 46,748.79 Net Change: 323.03 Volume (000): 100,275 Value (000): 5,844,513 Makt Cap (000) 1,628,985,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,814.03 NET CH (+) 13.40 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,848.22 NET CH (+) 12.37 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,070.22 NET CH (+) 270.38 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,567.82 NET CH (+) 62.78 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,423.93 NET CH (-) 26.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,601.35 NET CH (-) 2.86 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-October-2023 ====================================

