BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

Terence J Sigamony Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court issued notice to the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) and respondents in petitions challenging the imposition of fuel price adjustment (FPA) and quarter tariff adjustment (QTA) in electricity bills.

A three-judgment bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin ud Din and Justice Athar Minallah on Monday heard the petitions of Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company Limited (FESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company Limited (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited (LESCO), Multan Electric Power Company Limited (MEPCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited (IESCO), and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra).

The Lahore High Court on February 6, 2023 had declared that the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA), Quarter Tariff Adjustment (QTA), and change of status of tariff from industrial to commercial by the Nepra as illegal and without lawful authority.

QTA for Q4: Nepra approves Rs3.28 per unit hike

Additional Attorney General Aamir Rehman, who represented the federation, requested the bench to decide the matter as earlier as billions of rupees have been stuck, causing a grave financial impact.

During the proceeding, advocate Khawaja Tariq Rahim representing one of the respondents, told the court that they have not received the petitions; therefore, he requested the Court to adjourn the matter for some time.

The bench noted as the matter involves the interpretation of the federal statutory law; therefore, it issued notice to the Attorney General. It also issued notices to the respondents.

The chief justice directed the petitioners and the respondents’ lawyers to submit the objections in writing before October 16. He said on the next date will determine the maintainability issue and if the petitions are maintainable then the same day the court will decide the matter.

CJP Faez said that the court expects that the lawyers will make their submission. He categorically told that no adjournment will be entertained. He clarified in this case video-link facilities will not be entertained, therefore, the counsels of all the parties were ordered to be present in the court and argue the case.

The LHC in its verdict also directed the government to provide a maximum subsidy to the domestic consumers of 500 units per month and not demand extraordinary taxes having no nexus with the consumption of energy which may be recovered through other modes.

The court passed these directions in about three thousand petitions filed by domestic, industrial and commercial consumers against different charges collected through the electricity bills.

The LHC also court directed the government to explore the solar, hydel, nuclear and wind sources of producing electricity or arrange for cheap purchase of sources of electricity from other countries. The court also asked the government to explore the cheap modes of producing electricity and evolve mechanisms for its quick availability.

The court asked the government to ensure the smooth supply of electricity based on demand and not unilaterally change the type of tariff from industrial to commercial without hearing from such consumers.

The court also directed Nepra not to charge any exorbitant tariff beyond the paying capacity of the domestic consumers. The court directed the Nepra to inform the consumers about the charges on monthly basis and the fuel price adjustment shall not go beyond 07 days and the Quarter Tariff Adjustment shall not go beyond the statutory period.

The court observed that imposition of various taxes, which can be recovered otherwise, amounts to economic strangulation of the consumers. The court said the Nepra while deciding about the tariff must keep in mind that interaction between the consumer and the producer should not be excited by the fiduciary relationship for the simple reason that to earn huge profit the performance of the producing company must increase instead of increasing the price.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Supreme Court nepra SC Taxes power tariff FBR DISCOS power sector AGP electricity bills power consumers power bills QTA FPA SC judges CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Comments

1000 characters

‘FPA, QTA in power bills’: SC issues notices to AGP, respondents

World Bank projects primary balance at negative 0.4pc

Certain tax policies discourage investment in tradable sector: World Bank

3rd Belt and Road Forum: Over 2 dozen pacts likely to be signed

ECC approves telecom infrastructure- sharing framework

Customs agents, transporters: FBR seeks bank guarantees for Afghan transit goods

Illegal immigrants asked to leave country by Nov 1: Afghan nationals involved in terrorist attacks: Bugti

Afghan transit commercial goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee on 5 categories

Special forensic audit of SSGCL, Pesco, Hesco ordered

Announcement

Read more stories