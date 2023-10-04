BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
Afghan transit: 25pc of total consignments to be picked for scanning: FBR

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to select 25 percent of the total consignments of Afghan transit goods for scanning by Customs officials.

The decision has been taken under the government policy of imposing restrictions on the import of those items through the Afghan Transit Trade which are being smuggled to Pakistan. The FBR has issued SRO1395 (I)/2023 to issue draft amendments in the Customs Rules, 2001.

According to the notification, after filing of the goods declaration (GD), a minimum of 25 percent consignments of transit goods shall be selected for scanning and a minimum of 10 percent for examination by the Risk Management System (RMS) while those consignments cleared by RMS shall be forwarded to the respective terminal operator for delivery and to the sealing officer for sealing.

Under the revised rules, a minimum of 25 percent consignments of transit goods shall be selected for scanning and a minimum of 10 percent for examination by the RMS.

After completion of the assessment, the GD will be marked to the security officer for obtaining GD-wise bank guarantee or to the bank for payment of processing fee as the case may be, the FBR added.

