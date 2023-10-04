PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khaqan is singing to his own tune

“So you reckon Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is still at the feasibility stage?” “Depends on who you ask. IF you ask daddy then no it’s a project that has been launched after a technical assistance (TA) grant…why are you laughing?”

“The TA consultant was Parveen Rashid who has never won a general election…”

“Get that dratted keyboard changed. It’s Parvez not Parveen irrespective of whether he is considering re-locating to Middlesex county in the UK.”

“Right he ain’t, the Avenfield type or the Edgware type for that matter. Anyway just to let you know I missed the boat – now I can’t afford to go to a restaurant leave alone buy a new key board. Anyway as a form of apology I will refer to him as P Rashid who fits NMN to a T. I mean she has never won an election either.”

“But unlike her, he has been a federal minister!”

“She had no official designation, but she ruled the roost when daddy was the prime minister.”

“Right, and also during daddy’s successor Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s tenure.”

“Yes, but lately Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is singing to his own tune…”

“Because, extending protocol to NMN while he was the prime minister, is not the same as being replaced by her in the party hierarchy and with no prospect of getting the prime ministership again.”

“Hmmm, there are too many Sharifs lined up. So you reckon NMN is still at the feasibility stage as far as the senior members of daddy’s party are concerned?”

“Yes I do and the very poor showing recently in Shahdara, Lahore where at best no more than 2000 were present…”

“Hey that’s not her fault, it was that dratted PML-N politicians who represent Shahdara who are at fault.”

“No longer finding traction my friend. And don’t forget the fact that her campaigning, when The Man Who Must Remain Nameless was the prime minister and had a popularity ranking of less than 20 percent and crowds were thronging to her jalsas the party never won a single seat.”

“I reckon there is one major impediment in her inheritance: if daddy is alive daddy wants to be the Prime Minister, if daddy is no more then who will guarantee her political inheritance? P Rashid?”

“Don’t be facetious. The launch may well mean like Bilawal, she gets a ministry first, under daddy so no one dares…”

“There are too many who dare.”

“And their numbers are rising as the PML-N support base is quite visibly in the doldrums.”

“Shhhh, don’t tell Nawaz Sharif, his platelets may plummet again.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

