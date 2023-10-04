BAFL 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
BIPL 18.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
BOP 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.8%)
DFML 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 43.74 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.02%)
FABL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.88%)
FCCL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
FFL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.57%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.01 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.26%)
HUBC 88.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.42%)
KEL 1.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.16%)
LOTCHEM 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 29.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.44%)
OGDC 98.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.94%)
PAEL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 84.69 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.27%)
PPL 75.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.71%)
PRL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.23%)
SILK 0.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
SSGC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
TELE 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
TRG 88.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.67%)
UNITY 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.74%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,690 Increased By 16.2 (0.35%)
BR30 16,684 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.13%)
KSE100 46,757 Increased By 129.7 (0.28%)
KSE30 16,202 Increased By 52.3 (0.32%)
Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is Rs 16,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,500 per maund and the rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,200 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 8,000 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

Around,400 bales of Dherki were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Panu Aqil were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,450 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 600 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 17,450 to Rs 17,700 per maund, 1800 bales of Karondi were sold at Rs 17,450 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,000 per maund, 800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,200 to Rs 17,300 per maund, 4800 bales of Mian Wali were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Shadan Lund were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Tunsa Shaeef were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Bhakkhar were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Rahim Yar Khank, 400 bales of Sadiqabad, 200 bales of Kot Sabzal, 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18, 500 per maund, 3600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund and 300 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,550 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 370 kg.

