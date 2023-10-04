‘MÉLODIES DE PIANO’ organised

LAHORE: The Alliance Française de Lahore, in collaboration with the Embassy of France and the National College of Arts organized a concert titled “MÉLODIES DE PIANO.”

French piano virtuoso Maxime Zecchini delivered a captivating performance encompassing a diverse repertoire of classical and modern music. All played skillfully with both hands. Born in Paris, Maxime Zecchini is a distinguished graduate of Conservatoire National de Musique de Paris and Imola Academy in Italy.

As an eclectic musician and composer since childhood, he has crafted numerous transcriptions and his original compositions are published by esteemed editions Durand-Salabert-Universal Music. He has graced numerous musical events and festivals in over 60 countries and made his debut recital at Carnegie Hall in New York in May 2022. His discography boasts the world’s first anthology of piano works for the left hand, spanning 10 volumes (piano solo, chamber music, and concertos), released under the Advitam Records label, garnering multiple awards. Maxime has received several prestigious accolades, including the First Prize by unanimous decision at the International Competition in Varenna-Lake Como, Italy.

The concert was attended by officials of the French embassy as well as students and teachers of National College of Arts.

Habib Anwar, Honorary Consul for France while talking to Business Recorder said that the Cultural ties between the people of France and Pakistan are stronger. He called for enhancing economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries. He said that there is a huge scope of enhancing cooperation in energy, IT, agriculture and livestock, tourism and other sectors between the two countries. He further said that people to people contacts will improve as Pakistan and France work to strengthen their cooperation in the area of culture, sports and education.

