SAU announces financial assistance for start-ups to graduates

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2023 06:20am

HYDERABAD: 8 different student societies will be established at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), along with healthy activities among students, competitions will be held on scientific and business ideas, while financial support for start-ups will also be announced for successful students.

Eight student societies have been established at Sindh Agriculture University, to create a competitive trend among students along with academic and research activities, and more than 500 students have been registered so far, while two more Societies will be registered.

The quiz competition was organized by the Quiz Society under the Student Teachers Engagement Program (STEP) at the Entomology Society auditorium hall of the Faculty of Crop Protection.

While addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the society aims to prepare trained leadership for the country's institutions with qualified graduates from universities. “Efforts have been made to promote student service-oriented societies to deal with the difficult situation so that a quality academic environment may be created with more scholarship opportunities for meritorious and deserving students,” he stated.

Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Social Sciences, said that student societies can play a significant role in highlighting the talents of the students of the University and supporting them in scholarship and business ideas, and in this regard, students' mega-festival will be held at the university.

Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director of the Business Incubation Center said that students should focus on business ideas, especially to compete on projects to reduce imports and increase exports in the country, while financial support will be given to successful business ideas.

On this occasion Dean of Crop Protection Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro awarded shields, certificates, and prizes to the successful students in the quiz competition and appreciated the positive efforts of the students.

Among others Dr. Imtiaz Ali Nizamani, Dr. Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Bukero, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi, Dr. Yakoob Koondhar, Dr. Zulfikar Ali Mahar, Dr. Ibrahim Khaskheli and A large number were present. Dr. Irfan Ahmed Gilal hosted the event.

