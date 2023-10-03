BAFL 37.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 17.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
CNERGY 3.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.9%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
DGKC 43.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.32%)
FABL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.15%)
GGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
HBL 90.00 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.25%)
HUBC 88.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KEL 1.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.21%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
OGDC 98.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.91%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.64%)
PPL 74.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
PRL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.13%)
SNGP 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.17%)
SSGC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
TPLP 12.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 88.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.84%)
UNITY 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 4,682 Increased By 8.2 (0.17%)
BR30 16,699 Decreased By -7.4 (-0.04%)
KSE100 46,707 Increased By 80.2 (0.17%)
KSE30 16,166 Increased By 16.3 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold down for seventh straight session as US Fed stays hawkish

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2023 10:29am

Gold continued to sell off on Tuesday, clocking its longest losing streak since Aug. 2022 in the last session as Federal Reserve officials underscored the likelihood of interest rates staying high, with U.S. job openings data due later in the day.

Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,817.00 per ounce as of 0306 GMT, falling for a seventh consecutive session to its lowest since March 9. U.S. gold futures shed 0.7% to $1,833.40.

The dollar scaled a fresh 10-month peak, while Treasury yields hit new 16-year highs after data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing took a step further towards recovery in September.

A stronger greenback and higher bond yields weigh on bullion, which is priced in dollars and bears no interest.

“Quite simply, everyone’s been surprised by the resilience of the U.S. economy, including policymakers,” said Kyle Rodda, financial market analyst at Capital.com.

Fed officials say monetary policy will need to stay restrictive for “some time” to bring inflation back down to the its 2% target, but their unity around that phrase masks an ongoing debate over another possible rate hike this year.

Markets priced in a 45% chance of another 25-basis-point rate hike this year, but also expect a 42% possibility of some monetary policy easing in the first half of 2024, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

“A break below $1800 (per ounce) will be fairly eye-catching for traders,” Rodda said, adding “We have seen some buying support emerge there in the past.”

Traders now looked to the U.S. Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, expected at 1400 GMT.

Spot silver dipped 1.4% to $20.77 per ounce, its lowest level in six and a half months, while platinum fell 0.8% to a one-year low of $869.90.

Palladium edged down 0.1% to $1,200.04.

Gold Prices US gold LME gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold down for seventh straight session as US Fed stays hawkish

Intra-day update: rupee’s joy ride against US dollar continues

Open-market: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Upcoming NFC: FD seeks proposals from ministries, provinces

Practice and procedure act: bench looking to conclude case today

Opposition of IMF, World Bank: Plan to have direct credit lines from banks, FIs shelved

Will continue to work with Pakistan to counter violent extremism: US State Dept

TOMCL says authorisation to export offals to UAE received

Cross-border smuggling: Security personnel found involved to face stiff action

PHMA demands application of single law to Sindh industries

Discos and KE consumers: Nepra notifies periodic adjustment of Rs3.28/unit

Read more stories