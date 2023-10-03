Trans-Himalaya Forum: FM to leave for China tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Care-taker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will embark on a two-day official visit to China Wednesday (Oct 4) to participate in the 3rd Trans-Himalaya Forum for International Cooperation, being held in Nyingchi, Tibet Autonomous Region, from 4-5 October.

Jilani is undertaking the visit at the special invitation of the Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

During his stay in Tibet, the statement added that caretaker Foreign Minister Jilani will address the opening ceremony of the Trans-Himalaya Forum.

He will also meet with several regional dignitaries including the deputy prime minister of Mongolia, the

foreign minister of China, and Interim Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023