Oct 03, 2023
Business & Finance

PPMA elects Mian Khalid Misbah as central chairman

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2023 06:02am

LAHORE: Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has unanimously elected Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman as Central Chairman at the Annual General Meeting of PPMA held on 29 September, 2023 at Faletti’s Hotel, Lahore. This was a proud moment for the family as his father Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman has also served as Chairman of the esteemed association.

Chaudhry Israr Sharif and Dr. Mahwash Khan took oath as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively. Dr. Shafique-ur-Rehman was elected as the Zonal Chairman for North Zone (Punjab & KPK). Ch. Muhammad Hanif (Chief Election Commissioner) administered the oath of office to newly elected executive committee members and office bearers.

Addressing the gathering, the immediate past Central Chairman Syed Farooq Bokhari highlighted the challenges of the past twelve months including historical devaluation of currency and serious issued in import of raw materials.

