PARTLY FACETIOUS: Shehbaz has never gone against his brother

“The airwaves are full of predictions that the Project: The Man Who Must Remain Nameless has ended. Why are you laughing?”

“All I can say to our self-proclaimed political pundits is to consider if any politician has ever, and I mean ever in our 76-year short history, landed up being irrelevant for more than a few years?”

“Yes there is Musharraf, Ziaul Haq died on the job so…”

“Don’t be facetious. I meant civilians.”

“There was Soomro sahib, Khosa sahib, Nasirul Mulk.”

“I didn’t mean caretakers for Pete’s sake – they come with much fanfare but depart rather unceremoniously.”

“There is the man who is resident in Edgware Road in London since 1992, I am not sure if he was the first one Who Was Declared Nameless…”

“I forget but anyway I reckon that Project The Man Who Must Remain Nameless was in the implementation stage and once they reach that stage they are likely to resurface and the timing of that depends on the next man conferred the status of remaining nameless…”

“Right and given that indications are that PML-N is the most likely to return to power and given that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter have a penchant to antagonize those who they are indebted to and…”

“Indebted! How?”

“Well General Bajwa for all his support for the Man Who Must Remain Nameless did enable Nawaz Sharif to leave the country while serving his sentence in jail.”

“Oh that, but that debt was repaid by the party voting to extend General Bajwa’s tenure.”

“Quid pro quo right there I guess, but anyway, speaking of Nawaz Sharif my question is how is Project Notification Maryam Nawaz progressing?”

“The feasibility report is not yet complete.”

“Hey Daddy is totally committed to…”

“I get that, but like Kalabagh Dam’s feasibility has been readied for a long time but the dam still not built if you know what I mean.”

“Uncle Shehbaz has never gone against his brother and has consistently maintained that he will not ever challenge his brother’s position within the party….”

“Right; no Sheen, the sixteenth letter of the Urdu alphabet, will emerge from the Noon League but surely Sheen would emerge from the Meem league, twenty eighth letter of the Urdu alphabet.”

“Well that will depend on Allah.

“Excuse me?”

“Who goes first.”

“Don’t be facetious….what about Project Bilawal Bhutto Zardari?”

“Feasibility approved, implementation at an advanced stage and if the party manages to get the numbers in the next election there would be no internal resistance to his elevation as the prime minister.”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023