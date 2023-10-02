BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Futures spread down 486bps

Recorder Review Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 486bps to 10.37 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 436.6 percent to 235.59 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 43.91 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 382.5 percent to Rs 8.52 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 1.77 billion.

