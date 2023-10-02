BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
UK condemns terrorist attacks

APP Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday received a telephone call from Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly.

The UK foreign secretary condemned the terrorist attacks in Mastung and Hangu and condoled the loss of innocent lives, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

At least 53 dead, several injured as 'suicide blast' jolts Balochistan’s Mastung

He expressed solidarity with the families of the victims and hoped for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The prime minister thanked Secretary Cleverly and the United Kingdom for their expression of solidarity and reiterated his government’s firm resolve to bring those responsible to justice and wipe out the menace of terrorism.

