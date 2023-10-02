BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Terrorist attacks: Xi, Li extend condolences to President, PM

APP Published 02 Oct, 2023 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Pakistani President Arif Alvi over a series of bomb attacks that rocked Pakistan.

In his message, Xi said that he was shocked to learn of the attacks which caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi mourned deeply for the fatal victims and conveyed sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and those injured.

International community condemns latest terror attacks

According to XINHUA, Xi emphasized that China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism and will continue to firmly support Pakistan’s endeavors to maintain national stability and security.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also extended condolences to Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

