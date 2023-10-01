BAFL 38.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
Pakistan will avenge Mastung blast: Balochistan interim info minister

BR Web Desk Published October 1, 2023 Updated October 1, 2023 06:41pm

Interim Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai said on Sunday that Pakistan would go after the terrorists and take revenge for the deaths of at least 59 people in the Mastung blast, Aaj News reported.

“We will bring terrorists out of their dens. We will take revenge for our martyrs,” he said at a press conference in Quetta on Sunday that was centered on the blast. “Security forces have rendered immense sacrifices to counter-terrorism.”

Devotees were gathering for the religious procession on 12th Rabiul Awwal when a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing 59 people on Friday.

On Saturday, the interior minister blamed India’s intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), for the recent terror attacks. However, he did not share any evidence to support his claims.

Pakistan has for long claimed that foreign forces wanted to sabotage the multi-billion dollar project, which has a centre point in Balochistan.

The info minister reiterated that the country’s development path passed through Gwadar (port city), Saindak (a gold and minerals-rich area), and Sui (an area abundant with natural gas).

A police officer was also among the deceased in the blast. At least 150 police personnel were deployed to guard the religious processions.

The suicide bomber was a teenager, the provincial information minister said, adding that the body parts of the bomber have been recovered and a high-level investigation into the blast was underway.

The caretaker government would soon convene the apex committee meeting in the wake of the Mastung blast, Achakzai said, adding that “important decisions” would be taken in the meeting.

He shared the security of the province was being reviewed.

He announced the government’s decision to give Rs1.5 million each to the victims of the blast and Rs500,000 compensation each to the critically injured.

The info minister added that the crackdown on illegal smugglers would continue and all kinds of illegal trade would be banned from Iran.

Without mentioning the nationality, Achakzai lauded Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir for sending the people living in Pakistan back to their country.

While quoting the army chief, he said that COAS Munir has shared his vision that the Mastung blast would be avenged.

