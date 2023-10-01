Senior Senate Democrat threatens to block military aid to Egypt on human rights grounds

WASHINGTON: The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Saturday that he would block military aid to Egypt if it does not take "concrete, meaningful and sustainable steps" to improve human rights in the country.

US lawmakers urge block on some military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

Democratic U.S. Senator Ben Cardin issued the threat against Egypt in a statement, saying "it is imperative that we continue to hold the government of Egypt, and all governments, accountable for their human rights violations."