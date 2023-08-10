BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US lawmakers urge block on some military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

Reuters Published August 10, 2023

WASHINGTON: A group of Democratic US House of Representatives members urged President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday to withhold some military aid to Egypt over human rights concerns.

They join a chorus of lawmakers urging such action ahead of a Sept. 30 deadline. The administration is expected to announce its decision before then.

Under US law, about $300 million of the $1.3 billion in foreign military assistance to Egypt is subject to human rights certification each year. Last year, the Biden administration withheld $130 million of that total because of Cairo's rights record.

US approves $2.56 billion in military sales to Egypt

"Thousands of Egyptians including journalists, peaceful civil society activists, human rights defenders, and political figures remain detained on politically motivated charges and are often subject to abuse, mistreatment, and medical neglect," said the letter, led by Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

The State Department declined comment on the letter, as is typical for congressional correspondence. The Egyptian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington sees Cairo as an important strategic partner and ally in a tumultuous region and has said repeatedly that it is committed to support its legitimate defense needs.

A group of 11 senators led by Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's Middle East subcommittee, recently sent its own letter urging the administration to withhold the $300 million.

Human rights groups have also urged that funds be withheld.

Joe Biden Egypt human rights Gregory Meeks Chris Murphy military aid to Egypt

Comments

1000 characters

US lawmakers urge block on some military aid to Egypt over rights concerns

Leaked cipher: PTI again calls for high-powered judicial commission

Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month: PM Shehbaz

Following meeting with Shehbaz, opposition leader says they will 'certainly agree' on caretaker PM's name

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

Rupee weakens marginally, settles at 287.60 against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Amid lack of triggers, KSE-100 loses over 400 points, closes below 48,000

Oil steadies ahead of US inflation data

At least three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

Read more stories