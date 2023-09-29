Dollar East – For All Currency Needs

TEXT: Dollar East is the most trusted name in the exchange business of Pakistan. It is an A-Category exchange company and has been granted a license by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Dollar East is one of the pioneers of currency exchange business in Pakistan. It is a leading exchange company and is the preferred choice of customers for all foreign exchange needs. Customer prefer Dollar East because of its fast and reliable service, professional and courteous staff, modern and comfortable environment, and accessible and convenient locations.

Dollar East is a customer focused company and aims at offering products and services that best satisfy the customer needs. It is a one stop solution for customers’ all foreign exchange needs. The products and service offered by the Company include currency exchange and international remittances.

Dollar East is the most trusted name in the exchange business of Pakistan. It is an A-Category exchange company and has been granted a license by the State Bank of Pakistan. Customers can therefore perform business with Dollar East with complete confidence and peace of mind.

Dollar East operates a network of 45 branches which are conveniently located in 30 cities across Pakistan. The company has aggressive plans to expand its branch network to other areas. The branches offer a modern, secure and comfortable environment where the customers can execute their financial transaction in a peaceful manner.

The infrastructure, systems and procedures are regularly reviewed and improved to ensure that the customers always receive fast, convenient and reliable service. The following valuable services are available at all Dollar East Branches.

Inward Remittance

More than 9 million Pakistanis are living abroad. Dollar East is a major support to these overseas Pakistanis as it provides them a platform to send money to their loved ones in Pakistan in a timely, convenient and secure manner.

Dollar East has made arrangements with the world’s leading money transfer companies; Western Union, Money Gram, and Ria Money Transfer; to ensure that the money sent by overseas Pakistanis reaches the beneficiaries in a quickly and reliable manner. Senders can remit the money from more than 1 million locations worldwide and the beneficiaries can easily collect their payment from any branch of Dollar East Exchange.

Currency Exchange

The world has become a global village. The distances are shrinking and the people frequently need to travel from one country to another for education, business, pilgrimage, medical, tourism and personal reasons. Dollar East facilitates these international travelers by providing them the much-needed foreign currency. It offers exchange service for all major currencies of the world including US$, Pound Sterling, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, and Kuwaiti Dinar, etc. The Company offers a fast, trustworthy, and secure avenue of currency exchange.

Dollar East also helps promote tourism in Pakistan by providing a convenient mode of currency conversion to international tourists. It is a favourite choice of currency exchange for around 10 million international passengers who travel to and from Pakistan every year.

Outward Remittances

In today’s highly connected world people may need to send money abroad for many reasons. This transfer of money from Pakistan to other countries is called outward remittance. The most common purposes for outward remittances are; study expenses, medical treatment, traveling cost, workers remittances, etc.

Dollar East helps people to send money abroad through three easy ways i.e., cash-to-cash, transfer to bank account, and telegraphic transfer.

Cash to Cash:

Cash-to-cash is a quick and convenient means of sending money abroad. In this method, senders remit the money and their loved ones receive it abroad in cash. Dollar East has made arrangements with the world’s leading money transfer companies i.e., Western Union and Money Gram for sending money in cash. Remitters can easily send money from any branch of Dollar East Exchange and the beneficiaries can receive money in more than 200 countries from more than 500,000 locations.

Customers can also use the service of these renowned money transfer companies for sending money to the beneficiary’s bank account. It is a fast, easy and reliable service.

Telegraphic Transfer:

Telegraphic transfer is another safe and fast method of money transfer. It is an electronic method of funds transfer and the money sent is directly credited to the beneficiary’s bank account. Whatever the purpose of money transfer, Dollar East offers safe, easy, fast, and convenient means of remitting your fund abroad.

Besides getting market competitive rates, Dollar East customers have always enjoyed the world-class service offered by its professional staff. If you want to send or receive money from or have any foreign exchange need please feel free to visit the nearest Dollar East branch where our qualified, trained and courteous staff will be delighted to help you.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023