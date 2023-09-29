KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (September 28, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
237,372,489 164,638,842 9,450,225,002 6,371,055,792
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 906,944,990 (840,756,522) 66,188,467
Local Individuals 9,796,791,261 (9,557,580,156) 239,211,105
Local Corporates 5502921439 (5,808,321,011) -305399572.1
