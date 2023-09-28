Ukraine forces ‘gradually gaining ground’: NATO chief

KYIV: NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday acknowledged that Ukraine’s army was slowing clawing back territory from Russian forces, which he said were fighting for “imperialist delusions” in Ukraine.

“(Ukrainian troops) face fierce fighting, but they are gradually gaining ground. Every metre that Ukrainian forces regain is a metre that Russia loses… Moscow is fighting for imperialist delusions,” he said in a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.