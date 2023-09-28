World Tourism Day marked: SAPM says govt to launch official ‘app’ to facilitate tourists

ISLAMABAD: The government in a bid to promote tourism and enhance tourism especially cultural, social, medical and historical tourism in the country has decided to launch an official “tourism app” to facilitate tourists.

This was stated by the Caretaker Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Tourism, Wasi Shah, on the occasion of the World Tourism Day during his visit to Taxila Museum and Julian.

He said, “The place we are standing today is the 2,200 years old Taxila University, which is considered one of the first universities in the region and the oldest in the world.”

Shah emphasised the importance of tourism in fostering social, cultural, economic, and environmental values. The World Tourism Day, observed annually on September 27, has been celebrated since 1980 to acknowledge the pivotal role played by tourism in global development.

He said, “I have decided to celebrate the World Tourism Day at this place this year so that our friends in the country and abroad should get the message that civilisation that Pakistanis are inheritors has been the beacon of knowledge since 2,200 years.”

The other purpose of celebrating the World Tourism Day in Taxila was to convey the message that Pakistan is also the inheritor of the Harappa civilisation about 5,000 years old and Mehrgarh about 5,000 years old.

It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Statutes in 1970, he said and added that the government plans to promote eco-tourism through private-public partnerships, with a focus on areas blessed with abundant tourist attractions.

According to Wasi Shah, “Tourists visiting Pakistan will very soon have an official application providing authentic information and access to the state tourism department.”

The app will be accessible to Android users through the Google Play Store, offering comprehensive information about tourist spots, transportation options, and various services.

Responding to inquiries, Wasi Shah outlined the government’s commitment to nurturing the medical tourism industry. He stated that the governments will create a favourable environment for the growth of the medical tourism industry through the implementation of various policies.

Public-private partnerships with healthcare organisations are on the horizon to jointly develop and promote medical tourism initiatives.

The overarching goal of these initiatives is to position tourism as a driving force behind economic growth and employment generation for Pakistan’s youth in the years to come. Pakistan’s diverse climatic zones and numerous untapped tourist spots are prime candidates for promotion on the global stage.

The government’s emphasis on eco-tourism aligns with its commitment to environmental conservation while managing tourist destinations.

The minister also stressed the importance of media and entertainment industry involvement in promoting these sites, encouraging filmmakers and playwrights to explore and showcase more tourist destinations.

In addition to awareness campaigns promoting cleanliness, stakeholders are urged to ensure effective daily cleaning arrangements at tourist spots.

